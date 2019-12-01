John Prine, Tom T. Hall and Missy Elliott Among Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees

John Prine and Tom T. Hall represent the Nashville music community in a historic 2019 inductee class for the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

When they are formally inducted June 13 in New York City, Missy Elliott will be the first female hip-hop emcee to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Dallas Austin and Jack Tempchin are also part of the 2019 class, which was announced Saturday (Jan. 12).

“I’m very proud that in my first year as Chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame that we are recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time,” Chairman Nile Rogers said in a press release. “The 2019 slate of inductees represents diversity and unity across genres and gender, highlighting our dedicated mission to honor music creators who have enriched our lives. These are writers who in their time literally transformed music and helped make what’s happening today possible.”

Prine will be recognized for his iconic works including “Sam Stone” and “Illegal Smile.” A two-time Grammy winner, Prine released his first album in 13 years, The Tree of Forgiveness, in April 2018. His music has been recorded by Johnny Cash, Bonnie Raitt, Carly Simon and Bette Midler.

Hall is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the songwriter behind Jeanie C. Riley’s “Harper Valley, P.T.A.” and “That’s How I Got to Memphis,” a classic that has been covered by many including Bobby Bare, Solomon Burke, Rosanne Cash, Eric Church and Alan Jackson.

Elliott, a five-time Grammy winner who delivered a career-defining solo debut Supa Dupa Fly in 1997, has become hip-hop’s preeminent female artist. Her list of songwriting credits includes collaborations with Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, Ciara, Monica, Destiny’s Child, Mary J. Blige and Aaliyah.

Yusuf / Cat Stevens, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has created some of the world’s most iconic songs including “Peace Train,” “The First Cut Is the Deepest” and “Oh Very Young.”

Tempchin is the legendary California songwriter behind the Eagles’ “Already Gone” and “Peaceful Easy Feeling.” Austin wrote Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy is Mine” and TLC’s “Creep,” among others.

The 50th annual induction and awards dinner will be held June 13 at New York City’s Marriott Marquis.