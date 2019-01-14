TV

Music City Recap: Season 2, Episodes 3 and 4

Pity Party; Marriage, Morals, and a Makeover
Well, we were waiting for the moment we could use the word “explosive” to describe what we saw on Music City, and last week, we got our wish.

Molly, girl, you are pushing everyone’s buttons and stirring that pot. And Jackson? We’re worried about our buddy. And that, friends, is just the tip of the iceberg… Here’s what you missed on episodes three and four.

  1. Pity Party Pooper

    So Molly throws Alexandra a “pity party” for losing Miss USA…and invites Jackson’s ex, knowing that Jackson and his new boo Baylee would be there.

  2. Boo Hiss

    Alisa decides to confront Sammy, and whew, that did not go as planned…

  3. A Reconciliation?

    Kerry and Rachyl’s fate seemed promising at the beginning of the episode…

  4. Saving the Drama

    Meanwhile we present: the only relationship still drama-free.

  5. Running to the Chapel

    Okay, we can’t lie: we’re a little worried about impulsive Jackson. He’s ready to put a ring on Baylee. Like, right now. And she’s…maybe not ready for all this…

  6. Shake It Up

    Well, change is good. And Rachyl, with the help of Alexandra, is ready for a change.

All-new episodes of Music City air Thursday night at 10 PM ET on CMT. Stay in the conversation with the hashtag #MusicCityCMT.