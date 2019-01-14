Music City Recap: Season 2, Episodes 3 and 4

Well, we were waiting for the moment we could use the word “explosive” to describe what we saw on Music City, and last week, we got our wish.
Molly, girl, you are pushing everyone’s buttons and stirring that pot. And Jackson? We’re worried about our buddy. And that, friends, is just the tip of the iceberg… Here’s what you missed on episodes three and four.
-
Pity Party Pooper
So Molly throws Alexandra a “pity party” for losing Miss USA…and invites Jackson’s ex, knowing that Jackson and his new boo Baylee would be there.
Boo Hiss
Alisa decides to confront Sammy, and whew, that did not go as planned…
A Reconciliation?
Kerry and Rachyl’s fate seemed promising at the beginning of the episode…
Saving the Drama
Meanwhile we present: the only relationship still drama-free.
Running to the Chapel
-