The 10-Year Challenge Goes Country

Time Flies When You're Aging This Well
by 16m ago

How hard has aging hit Nashville? Not very.

I know this because the country artists and a handful of other Nashville folks are jumping on the bandwagon and posting their then vs. now pictures on social media, as part of the 10-Year Challenge. Most of them look like they haven’t aged at all.

And some — like LeAnn Rimes Cibrian — are doing more than just sharing the photos. They’re sharing what the decade between 2009 and 2019 has taught them. “The woman I am in 2019 is way more joyful, settled, connected and peaceful than I was 10 years ago and I’m still expanding into all of these pieces of myself. I am grateful for who I was in 2009, who I am now and every version of me in between,” Cibrian wrote. Amen to that.

Besides Cibrian, we’ve seen the same kinds of posts from Cassadee Pope, Lindsay Ell, Carly Pearce and Russell Dickerson, Reese Witherspoon, Dee Jay Silver, Bobby Bones, Lucie Silvas, Tara Thompson, CMT’s own Katie Cook and Kerry Degman and Jessica Mack from CMT’s Music City cast.

