Dustin Lynch Commands Country Airplay Chart With “Good Girl”

Capping a 37-week climb, Dustin Lynch’s “Good Girl” now stands firmly atop Billboard’s country airplay chart. It is Lynch’s sixth No. 1 single, his first having been “Where It’s At” in 2014.
Embedded from www.youtube.com.
