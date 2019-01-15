Music

Dustin Lynch Commands Country Airplay Chart With “Good Girl”

Luke Combs’ This One’s for You Keeps Perch as Top Album
Capping a 37-week climb, Dustin Lynch’s “Good Girl” now stands firmly atop Billboard’s country airplay chart. It is Lynch’s sixth No. 1 single, his first having been “Where It’s At” in 2014.

