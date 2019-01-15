Dustin Lynch Commands Country Airplay Chart With “Good Girl”

</noscript> </div>

There are no new albums to announce and only one new single: Chris Young’s “Raised on Country,” which enters the fray at No. 56.

The returning albums are Ultimate Dolly Parton (back at No. 10), The Essential Elvis Presley (No. 15), Alan Jackson’s Precious Memories Collection (No. 41) and Kip Moore’s Slowheart (No. 50).

Rounding out the Top 5 songs, in descending order, are Dan + Shay’s “Speechless” (last week’s No. 1), Thomas Rhett’s “Sixteen,” Jason Aldean’s “Girl Like You” and Dierks Bentley’s “Burning Man,” featuring Brothers Osborne.

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums are the self-titled Dan + Shay, Kane Brown’s Experiment, Chris Stapleton’s Traveller (now in its 193rd week on the charts) and Rhett’s Life Changes.

We eagerly await new music even as we comfort ourselves with the old.