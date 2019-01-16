PHOTOS: See Luke Bryan, Lady A and More Perform for Bobby Bones’ Million Dollar Show

It was a night to remember this past Monday (Jan. 14) at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium as country music’s brightest stars came out to support radio and TV personality (and Dancing With The Stars champion) Bobby Bones in his quest to raise the roof for St. Jude Children’s research hospital in Memphis.

Bones’ and his band The Raging Idiots took the stage for an evening of original tunes and on-point comedy mixed with performances from very special guests we all know and love.

Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Cole Swindell, Jon Pardi, Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down, Maggie Rose, Bailey Bryan, Adam Hambrick, and Rachel Wammack all showed up and showed out, delivering knockout performances of one of their original songs plus a cover they loved.

And it only got better: Bones’ DWTS partner Sharna Burgess, Kristian Bush, Gavin DeGraw, and Lindsay Ell, all upped the ante by taking the stage, too.

The night was even more successful in its quest to raise money for St. Jude. This year, Bones and company set a record by raising more than $200,000 from ticket sales and donations, including a $10,000 donation from Arnold’s The Better Life Foundation. The sum marks the biggest total yet in the four years the Million Dollar Show has run. Overall, Bones has raised more than $10 million dollars for St. Jude.

Now that’s something to sing about, isn’t it? Enjoy this photo recap.