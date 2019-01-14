Carly Pearce: From the Way Back to the Right Now

Even though Carly Pearce might still be considered a new artist, this ain’t her first rodeo. At all. Pearce has been singing professionally for years, ever since she dropped out of high school at 16 to move from Kentucky to Tennessee for a job performing at Dollywood.

And when she finally made the move from Pigeon Forge to Nashville, Russell Dickerson was one of the first friends she made.

Pearce told me the story about how they initially met. “He went to Belmont, and because I had no friends, honestly, I used to search out certain country artists on MySpace who went to Belmont,” Pearce said. “And one night, I went to a showcase where Russell was actually just playing drums for another artist. It was before he was really chasing the artist thing. But I heard the EP he’d made in college, and I was just such a fan of that voice. He’s got that Josh Turner deep alto thing that I just love.

“We always said that if we could figure out a way to make this our life, we’d tour together. And here we are. It’s such a special time.”

The two first started playing shows together almost ten years ago. “A lot of people don’t realize that. People may not know that that’s why we named our tour the Way Back Tour, because Russell and I go way back. We played our first label showcases together when we were like 19 or 20. Then we had a residency at 3rd and Lindsley, but back when it was the old 3rd and Lindsley,” she said.

And Pearce’s concert influences come from all the country stars who came before her.

“I saw Wynonna and Blackhawk, LeAnn Rimes and Alan Jackson, the Dixie Chicks, Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill, and Rascal Flatts every year. I even remember when Blake Shelton was the opening act on the Rascal Flatts tour,” she said.

