Maren Morris to Launch Girl: The World Tour

Six Months of Stops from Chicago to Nebraska
Just hours before Maren Morris’ new single “Girl” is launched on country radio, she shared even more news about her new year.

Morris and guests Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn are planning a six-month tour — dubbed Girl: The World Tour — that will take them from the city of Chicago to the Nebraska State Fair, with stops throughout America and Europe in between. Much like Carrie Underwood is doing this year, Morris’ decision to have an all-girl tour is being celebrated by fans and industry insiders. (And RaeLynn and Pope are obviously thrilled, as well.)

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday (Jan. 22), and fan club presales on Friday (Jan. 18).


2019 Girl: The World Tour dates

3/9 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre+
3/13 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium+
3/15 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland+
3/16 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion+
3/18 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium+
3/19 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union+
3/21 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom+
3/23 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo+
3/26 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic+
3/28 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim+
3/30 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern+

4/11 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy*
4/12-14 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Tortuga Festival
4/18 Houston, TX – Revention Music Center*
4/19 Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory*
4/20 New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheatre*
4/25 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE*
4/26 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore*
4/27 Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston*

5/2 Washington, DC – Anthem*
5/3 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel*
5/4 New York, NY – Terminal 5*
5/9 Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant*
5/10 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*
5/11 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit*
5/17 Berlin, DE – Columbia Theatre*
5/18 Cologne, DE – Kantine*
5/19 Zurich, CH – Mascotte*
5/21 Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan*
5/22 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso*
5/24 Dublin, IE – The Academy*
5/25 Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds*
5/26 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow*
5/27 Manchester, UK – Albert Hall*
5/29 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol*
5/30 Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute*
5/31 London, UK – Royal Albert Hall*

6/15 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
6/21 Chicago, IL – LakeShake Festival

7/19 Brooklyn, MI – Faster Horses
7/20 Eau Claire, WI – Country Jam USA

8/2 Merritt, BC – Merritt Rockin’ River Festival
8/3 Duncan, BC – Sunfest Country
8/8-11 Oro, ON – Boots and Hearts Music Festival
8/16 Auckland, NZ – The Logan Campbell Centre
8/17 Christchurch, NZ – Town Hall
8/19 Brisbane, AU – Brisbane City Hall
8/21 Melbourne, AU – Forum Theatre
8/22 Sydney, AU – Enmore Theatre
8/23 Canberra, AU – UC Refectory
8/30 Grand Island – Nebraska State Fair

+Denotes Cassadee Pope as opener
*Denotes RaeLynn as opener

