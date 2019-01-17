Kacey Musgraves and Dan + Shay Are First Round 2019 Grammy Performers

Kacey Musgraves and Dan + Shay represent country on the initial performance lineup for the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Post Malone, Janelle Monáe and Shawn Mendes will also perform on the show. Alicia Keys will host the ceremony live from Los Angeles on Feb. 10.

Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are first-time Grammy nominees for best country duo/group performance for “Tequila.” Musgraves heads to the show with four nominations including a nod for the night’s top honor of album of the year for Golden Hour.

Musgraves’ “Slow Burn,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey’s “The Middle” and the Justin Timberlake-Chris Stapleton collaboration “Say Something” are among the 22 songs on the 2019 Grammy Nominees album. The compilation will be available through digital retailers Jan. 25, and proceeds will support the Grammy Museum and MusiCares.