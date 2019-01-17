Writers of Russell Dickerson’s “Blue Tacoma” Honored at BMI

The gray, chilly Nashville streets were worlds away from the golden California road Russell Dickerson sings about in “Blue Tacoma.” Even so, the mood was gloriously sunny inside the BMI reception hall Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 16) as hundreds of guests streamed in to honor the writers of the song that became Dickerson’s second No. 1 hit.
The composers being celebrated were Dickerson, himself, and his two co-writers, Casey Brown and Parker Welling. Brown also produced the song. The trio scored their first No. 1 last year with the Dickerson single “Yours.” They’re currently climbing the Billboard charts with “Every Little Thing.”