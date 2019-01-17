Writers of Russell Dickerson’s “Blue Tacoma” Honored at BMI

</noscript> </div>

Nohe was equally effusive about Dickerson. Apart from his “high energy” and “magnetism,” Nohe said, the singer is “the kind of guy who’ll re-route a vacation to take care of a friend in need.”

Norbert Nix and Kevin Herring — the general manager and head of promotion, respectively, of Dickerson’s label, Thirty Tiger Records — were among the many who came forward to compliment him on his work ethic and achievements.

Herring, a Music Row veteran, pointed out that “Blue Tacoma” is the second “car song” he’s had a hand in promoting to the top. The first, he said, was Sammy Kershaw’s “Cadillac Style,” which was a No. 2 hit on Mercury Records, way back in 1991.

After inviting all of Thirty Tigers’ regional promoters to join him and Nix on stage, Herring turned to Dickerson and said, “Nobody gets [how the music business works] like you do, and that’s why you’re going to be a superstar.”

.