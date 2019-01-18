Luke Bryan Plots Sunset Repeat Tour

Luke Bryan revealed the details for his upcoming 2019 tour in a social media post on Thursday evening (Jan. 17).

Excited to announce the official Sunset Repeat Tour with my buddies @coleswindell , @JonTLangston and @djrockd11 . Check my website for all the details. See y’all on the road! #SunsetRepeatTour https://t.co/1hx9VG15HP pic.twitter.com/WAxCK6ApI2 — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 18, 2019

The initial schedule for the Sunset Repeat Tour with Cole Swindell, Jon Langston and DJ Rock has the lineup visiting amphitheaters and arenas nationwide starting May 31 in Philadelphia, Pa. The schedule also includes headlining Bryan’s performances at California’s Stagecoach, Colorado’s Country Jam, Chicago’s Country Lakeshake and Country Fest in Cadott, Wis. More ticket information can be found through Bryan’s website.

Bryan announced the run days before his Crash My Playa concert vacation kicks off in Riviera Maya, Mexico on Jan. 23. The lineup includes performances by Langston, DJ Rock, Jake Owen, Chris Janson, Luke Combs, Mitchell Tenpenny, Dustin Lynch and Lauren Alaina.

Here are is the initial schedule for Bryan’s Sunset Repeat Tour:

May 31: Philadelphia, PA

June 1: Bristow, VA

June 2: Charlotte, NC

June 6: Hershey, PA

June 7: Burgettstown, PA

June 8: Cincinnati, OH

June 13: Phoenix, AZ

June 14: Albuquerque, NM

July 11: Saratoga Springs, NY

July 13: Wantagh, NY

July 19: Orange Beach, AL

July 20: Orange Beach, AL

July 21: Brandon, MS

July 25: Birmingham, AL

July 26: Atlanta, GA

Aug. 16: Des Moines, IA

Aug. 17: St. Louis, MO

Aug. 18: Indianapolis, IN

Aug. 22: Fresno, CA

Aug. 23: Sacramento, CA

Aug. 24: Mountain View, CA

Sept. 5: Toronto, ON

Sept. 7: Holmdel, NJ

Sept. 8: Virginia Beach, VA

Sept. 12: Bethel, NY

Sept. 14: Cleveland, OH

Oct. 12: Raleigh, NC