Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

It was a long holiday weekend — thanks to Martin Luther King Jr. — and the country world was full of artists reflecting on what that day means to them and to their fellow Americans.

But there was also some sad news, from Lauren Alaina. She announced that she and her fiance and high school sweetheart Alex Hopkins made the difficult decision to call off their engagement. “We ask for grace, compassion, and respect in this time. I don’t regret a single second with Alex. I wish him the very best,” Alaina wrote. “Please do the same.”

And then there was some insanely happy news on social media, too. Carrie Underwood brought home a furry bundle of joy: a German Shepherd that her son Isaiah has named Zero. Miranda Lambert shared some of her own dog news, as she enjoyed some serious #JOMO (Joy of Missing Out). Jason Aldean’s wife shared a ready-to-pop selfie of her baby bump. Luke Bryan showed off all the backyard fun he made with his new snow-making machine. Tim McGraw shared some new music from his old friend, Clay Walker. Kelsea Ballerini shared some love (and tickets) for a fan who had to use her concert savings for an emergency MRI. Darius Rucker explained his old European touring Beard Rule. And Luke Combs reached way, way back to show Morgan Wallen what his mullet looked like in 2009, asking him, “Was it lit or not?”

We ask for grace, compassion, and respect in this time. I don’t regret a single second with Alex. I wish him the very best. Please do the same. pic.twitter.com/HXTsoApe91 — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) January 22, 2019

Meet the newest member of our family! Isaiah affectionately named him Zero. I guess it fits because it’s the chance of surviving if you try to break into our home #GSD https://t.co/uBUyv90ret — Mike Fisher (@mikefisher1212) January 19, 2019

Which show, love? Tickets on me… can’t wait to jam!!! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/SWKx5gSpL7 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) January 20, 2019

We used to have a rule about Europe and that when we went everyone had to grow different facial hair. We went straight from Europe to Bermuda to shoot this video. Love the beards! https://t.co/qAWBPwI8sx — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) January 19, 2019