Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed
by

It was a long holiday weekend — thanks to Martin Luther King Jr. — and the country world was full of artists reflecting on what that day means to them and to their fellow Americans.

But there was also some sad news, from Lauren Alaina. She announced that she and her fiance and high school sweetheart Alex Hopkins made the difficult decision to call off their engagement. “We ask for grace, compassion, and respect in this time. I don’t regret a single second with Alex. I wish him the very best,” Alaina wrote. “Please do the same.”

And then there was some insanely happy news on social media, too. Carrie Underwood brought home a furry bundle of joy: a German Shepherd that her son Isaiah has named Zero. Miranda Lambert shared some of her own dog news, as she enjoyed some serious #JOMO (Joy of Missing Out). Jason Aldean’s wife shared a ready-to-pop selfie of her baby bump. Luke Bryan showed off all the backyard fun he made with his new snow-making machine. Tim McGraw shared some new music from his old friend, Clay Walker. Kelsea Ballerini shared some love (and tickets) for a fan who had to use her concert savings for an emergency MRI. Darius Rucker explained his old European touring Beard Rule. And Luke Combs reached way, way back to show Morgan Wallen what his mullet looked like in 2009, asking him, “Was it lit or not?”

Bumpdate: About to pop! (37 weeks)

