Music City Recap: Season 2, Episodes 5 and 6

Anyone have something sharp we can maybe, cut the tension with? Geez, episodes five and six of Music City were borderline heartbreaking, we cannot lie.
We’ll get to Jackson in a moment, but first, Rachyl and Jeremiah: what is happening?! And yes, Alexandra we are looking at YOU on this one.
Poor Jessica is starting to fell the chill of her fallout with Rachyl, and Rachyl is hurting so badly, too, and it’s hurting us at this point, honestly. But Alisa brought a bright spot this week: Luke Pell.
Meanwhile, Jackson has everyone very concerned. After his car accident, he’s not slowing down. If anything, he’s going even harder and it’s bordering on self-destructive.
This is no laughing matter at all. And everyone needs to take this seriously…especially Jackson.
-
The Adjustment
The doctor gives Jackson an adjustment, and then another by setting him straight on his lifestyle habits.
Running on Fumes
Bud, you gotta slow down. And we know that’s not what you want to hear.
We Can Work It Out
He also didn’t want to hear what Baylee had to say either. Eek, we were worried. But these two worked it out like adults.
Playing With Fire
Speaking of not necessarily being an adult, (sorry, y’all know it’s true) let’s talk about that trip to the waterfall.
- FAQ/Help
- CMT App
- CMT One Country
- Jobs
- Terms of Use
- Privacy Policy
- Copyright
- Closed Captioning
- Partners
- Ad Choices
© 2019 Country Music Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Country Music Television, Inc.
-