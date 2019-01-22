Music City Recap: Season 2, Episodes 5 and 6

Anyone have something sharp we can maybe, cut the tension with? Geez, episodes five and six of Music City were borderline heartbreaking, we cannot lie.

We’ll get to Jackson in a moment, but first, Rachyl and Jeremiah: what is happening?! And yes, Alexandra we are looking at YOU on this one.

Poor Jessica is starting to fell the chill of her fallout with Rachyl, and Rachyl is hurting so badly, too, and it’s hurting us at this point, honestly. But Alisa brought a bright spot this week: Luke Pell.

Meanwhile, Jackson has everyone very concerned. After his car accident, he’s not slowing down. If anything, he’s going even harder and it’s bordering on self-destructive.

This is no laughing matter at all. And everyone needs to take this seriously…especially Jackson.