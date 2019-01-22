Garth Brooks Finds the Fun in New Music

Garth Brooks is almost done with Fun.

On Monday night (Jan. 21), Brooks shared the news during his Inside Studio G on Facebook that his upcoming album will likely be released in the spring. “We’re going to probably wrap it up this week. Maybe one more session after this week, but I think this is going to be it for us as far as cutting stuff,” Brooks said, estimating that it “should be out probably sometime this spring.”

As for the album’s name, it’s going to be Fun. As in, the songs will be fun, the mentality about making the music will be fun, and the tour will be fun. So why not name it aptly?

“We’re just going to call it Fun. There it is. That’s all it’s going to be,” he said. “It’s just been a fun thing to go through, especially being off from touring where you don’t have to worry about if your voice is going to be able to go in for sessions or not. You just get to go in when you want. So, this has been a fun experience.

“It’s going to be fun. The whole album has been built on that,” he promised.

“Being able to go in and out of the studio while being on the tour, working with the same guys, it’s been amazing. The album will be available this spring and I want the fans to just have fun with this, because that’s what this has been,” he explained in a press release after the Facebook session.

And it all makes sense, because Brooks definitely knows how to have fun. He’s proven it over and over again in the last 30 years. He’s given his fans light-hearted tunes like “Friends in Low Places,” “Two of a Kind, Workin’ on a Full House,” “Ain’t Goin’ Down (’Til the Sun Comes Up),” “American Honky-Tonk Bar Association,” “Longneck Bottle,” “Two Piña Coladas,” and his latest single “All Day Long.”

But while he knows his way around a good time, honky-tonk song, Brooks has also knows how to craft a sad, sad, no-fun song. He has a long list of cuts to his name, all about heartbreak, regret, cheating, drinking, and death by bull. (This is, to me, one of his saddest songs.)

In fact, most of his albums since his self-titled debut from 1989 have had a perfect balance of the fun and the no fun. So with this new one, will it be 100 percent fun songs? Or will fans get even a tiny glimpse of heartbreak? As soon as we get more details and/or a track list, we will let everyone know.