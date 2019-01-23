Want to See Blake Shelton Tonight?

Literally. If you want to see a free Blake Shelton show in downtown Nashville tonight, go get in line.

As he tweeted on Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 23), he will be performing a pop-up show tonight at his Ole Red Nashville to prepare for his Friends and Heroes tour. You can line up right now at the 3rd Ave entrance to receive a wristband, and they’ll be giving those out on a first-come, first-served basis. Only one wristband per person. You must be 21 or older to enter. Doors will open at 6:30.

Pop up show at @OleRedNashville TONIGHT to get ready for the #FriendsandHeroesTour!! YES, THIS IS HAPPENING! Let's party y'all!!

Line up @ 1pm CT at the 3rd Ave entrance to receive a wristband. FIRST COME FIRST SERVED. 1 wristband per person. 21+ DOORS at 6:30pm. pic.twitter.com/w0mMSTmdeU — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 23, 2019

Shelton’s official tour kicks off on Feb. 14 in Oklahoma City, with special guests The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina.