Want to See Blake Shelton Tonight?

Literally. If you want to see a free Blake Shelton show in downtown Nashville tonight, go get in line.

As he tweeted on Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 23), he will be performing a pop-up show tonight at his Ole Red Nashville to prepare for his Friends and Heroes tour. You can line up right now at the 3rd Ave entrance to receive a wristband, and they’ll be giving those out on a first-come, first-served basis. Only one wristband per person. You must be 21 or older to enter. Doors will open at 6:30.

Shelton’s official tour kicks off on Feb. 14 in Oklahoma City, with special guests The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina.

