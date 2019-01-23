Carrie Underwood Welcomes Second Baby Boy

Very early on Monday morning (Jan. 21), Carrie Underwood welcomed baby Jacob Bryan to her growing family.

Underwood’s team posted on her behalf on Wednesday about the new addition, Jacob Bryan Fisher.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle,” they wrote in the social media post with a trio of photos from the delivery room. In each picture, someone from the family is treasuring time with the baby boy: Underwood, her husband Mike Fisher, and their 3-year-old Isaiah.

“Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed,” they said. “Life is good.”

