Thomas Rhett’s “Sixteen” Arrives as His 12th No. 1 Song

There’s very little action on either chart this time around — only one new album and three new songs. The album is Randy Houser’s Magnolia, which enters at No. 11.

Rascal Flatts’ Greatest Hits Volume 1 returns to the chart at No. 49, while Keith Urban’s Ripcord snaps back in at No. 50.

The new songs are Maren Morris’ “Girl,” debuting at an impressive No. 28, Dylan Scott’s “Nothing to Do Town” (No. 55) and Adam Hambrick’s “Rockin’ All Night Long” (No. 60).

Jon Langston’s “When It Comes to Loving You” re-enters at No. 59.

The No. 2 through No. 5 singles, in that order, are Jason Aldean’s “Girl Like You,” Dustin Lynch’s “Good Girl” (last week’s No. 1), Dierks Bentley’s “Burning Man,” featuring Brothers Osborne, and Scotty McCreery’s “This Is It.”

Rounding out the Top 5 albums are the self-titled Dan + Shay, Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty (vaulting up from No. 11), Kane Brown’s Experiment and Chris Stapleton’s Traveller.

We stand ready to be excited. Bring on the new music!