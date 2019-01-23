Music Thomas Rhett’s “Sixteen” Arrives as His 12th No. 1 Song Luke Combs’ This One’s for You Remains Top Album by Edward Morris 11h ago Score an even dozen No. 1 singles for Thomas Rhett as his chasing-Paradise “Sixteen” arrives at the top this week after a 22-week climb. Thank you times a million to country radio, my amazing fans and my amazing team for making “sixteen” my 5th number one single off of life changes! pic.twitter.com/nW2OLAOsAl — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) January 22, 2019 Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Meanwhile, Luke Combs’ This One’s for You continues to inhabit the penthouse on Billboard’s country albums chart for the umpteenth week. There’s very little action on either chart this time around — only one new album and three new songs. The album is Randy Houser’s Magnolia, which enters at No. 11. Rascal Flatts’ Greatest Hits Volume 1 returns to the chart at No. 49, while Keith Urban’s Ripcord snaps back in at No. 50. The new songs are Maren Morris’ “Girl,” debuting at an impressive No. 28, Dylan Scott’s “Nothing to Do Town” (No. 55) and Adam Hambrick’s “Rockin’ All Night Long” (No. 60). Jon Langston’s “When It Comes to Loving You” re-enters at No. 59. The No. 2 through No. 5 singles, in that order, are Jason Aldean’s “Girl Like You,” Dustin Lynch’s “Good Girl” (last week’s No. 1), Dierks Bentley’s “Burning Man,” featuring Brothers Osborne, and Scotty McCreery’s “This Is It.” Rounding out the Top 5 albums are the self-titled Dan + Shay, Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty (vaulting up from No. 11), Kane Brown’s Experiment and Chris Stapleton’s Traveller. We stand ready to be excited. Bring on the new music! Edward Morris Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.