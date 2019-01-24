Maren Morris Focuses on Top Life Question in “Girl”

“One of the hard things about being a girl is having to always answer questions about why it’s hard to be a girl.”
That’s the ultimate statement Maren Morris makes at the end of the video for “Girl.” The new piece premiered Thursday (Jan. 24) via Morris’ YouTube channel with a Q&A with fans.
In less than five minutes, two soundbites and 38 scenarios, director David Meyers (Ariana Grande’s “God Is a Woman,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble.”) sequenced everything that makes today’s modern woman who she is without showing her face until moments before the song’s end.