Maren Morris Focuses on Top Life Question in “Girl”

The video’s realism is compounded by the song’s introspective message that challenges the inner critic inside us all. Morris co-wrote the song with Sarah Aarons (“The Middle,” Zedd/Maren Morris/Grey), along with Grammy-winning Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia),

Morris sings, “Man, this [expletive] unflatterin’ / All up in my head again / I don’t feel myself right now / Maybe I should just lay down / If vanity’s my vitamin / Well, I don’t feel the difference / I don’t like myself right now / Gotta find a way out.

“What you feel is natural / But I don’t wanna feel this anymore / Pick yourself up off the kitchen floor / What you waitin’ for?”

Following a resounding chorus that puts faith in the belief that everything is going to be OK, Morris turns that self-criticism outwards.

She sings, “Draw your comparisons / Tryin’ to find who’s lesser than / I don’t wanna wear your crown / There’s enough to go around.”

Morris’ Girl: The World tour launches March 9 in Chicago, Ill. She is a lead country nominee heading to the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles with nominations in five categories. “Girl” is the first single from her forthcoming sophomore album.