Carly Pearce: First Comes Love

The last time I caught up with Carly Pearce, she wouldn’t share very much about her upcoming wedding. And I get that. She wants her personal life to stay personal, and I’m guessing her fiancé Michael Ray feels the same way.
But you know what’s even better that getting Pearce to talk about the wedding? Getting her to talk about the marriage and all the love she feels for Ray.
“People always ask me, ‘Is it really as real as it is online?’ And it really is. He really is that wonderful,” Pearce told me. “It was worth every single heartbreak and failed relationship that I’d ever had.
“He’s the real deal, and I’m really lucky.”
So the relationship is her top priority, but still. There will be a wedding someday soon. And a dress, a ceremony, a reception, a meal, a gift registry and of course, music. And while Pearce wouldn’t reveal any specifics, she did say they are both making the plans together. “He’s way more into it than I thought he would be,” she said.
“It’s such an exciting time for both of our families. And thankfully, we have so much in common, so we both agree on how we want our wedding to be. It’s a special time,” she said. “We are working on place, we are working on a date, and I’m working on dress, and have asked a couple designers to show me what’s possible.”
Ray proposed to Pearce while they were on vacation in Tulum, Mexico late last year.
View this post on Instagram
Dec 19,2018 My life forever changed for the better. I got down on one knee in one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen and looked into the eyes of the most beautiful soul I have ever known and asked her to be my wife!! Carly, you make it all make sense, every step of my life good and bad was leading me to you. You are the biggest blessing I have and will ever receive. You are my best friend, my partner in crime, my workout,grilled chicken,wine drinking classic country Opry loving, Nashville palace hanging,Publix grocery shopping, this is us watching, living room late night dancing, laugh until we cry soul mate. I’m glad we have forever together my love cause it is gonna take every second of it for you to understand how much I truly adore,respect,honor and love you! You are gonna be MY WIFE !!!!!!!!! Thank you for choosing me honey I can’t wait to walk life with you. Yo family get ready I’m bringing my FIANCÉ home for Christmas!! @hernan_santiago_magicart
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this week, the man of my dreams got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife. All in one simple "yes", I said "yes" to love, "yes" to peace, "yes" to faithfulness, "yes" to respect, "yes" to kindness, "yes" to trust, "yes" to patience and "yes" to never settling. Michael, I would've married you the first night we hung out because I knew then you were the one. You will always be my most precious example of God's timing and His love for me. I have found my home in you & will love you with everything I have forever and a day. WE ARE GETTIN' MARRIED, BABY! ❤️ John 13:7 Jesus replied "You don't understand what I'm doing, but someday you will". #OMGIHAVEAFIANCE #LOOKATTHATRING