Music Row Celebrates Jimmie Allen’s “Best Shot”

Singer and Co-writers Josh London, JP Williams Honored
Imagine a fraternity party jammed into a single minivan and you get some idea of how crowded it was Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 22) for the Jimmie Allen celebration at Nashville’s The Local saloon. CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown will recap all the action on an all-new episode airing Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 26-27) at 9 a.m. ET.

It seemed like virtually everyone who works on Music Row had converged on the popular watering hole to pay tribute to Allen and his two “Best Shot” co-writers, Josh London and JP Williams.

“Best Shot,” the first No. 1 single for all three writers, recently held the top position on Billboard’s country airplay chart for two consecutive weeks.

