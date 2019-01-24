Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed
1h ago

Well, if you are eagerly anticipating country music babies, then Brittany Aldean won the internet over the weekend. She posted a pair of stunning black and white profile portraits of her and her Navy Rome baby bump. And while Brittany and Jason Aldean are just days away from delivering, another country star just shared his brand new baby news. Randy Houser and his wife Tatiana announced that they were expecting their first baby together, due in June, and their dog Hawk posted the news as well. (Houser also has a six-year-old son West from his first marriage.)

In other news, Luke Bryan lost his luggage the old-fashioned way on his way home after his Crash My Playa show, where his mom LeClaire stole the show and a couple of cold beers. Dierks Bentley was in his happy place at Lake Louise. Tim McGraw shared the sweetest flashback of Faith Hill. Thomas Rhett was in the middle of a shoe-swap situation. Kelsea Ballerini was thrilled when a fan compared her to chicken nuggets. Maren Morris casually took a bath in a tub full of flowers. Kacey Musgraves answered a fan’s question about her high, high ponytail. And Jake Owen listed his favorite decent honky-tonks up and down Nashville’s Lower Broadway.

Navy Rome

Luggage in the highway.

#crashmyplaya2019

