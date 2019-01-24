Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Well, if you are eagerly anticipating country music babies, then Brittany Aldean won the internet over the weekend. She posted a pair of stunning black and white profile portraits of her and her Navy Rome baby bump. And while Brittany and Jason Aldean are just days away from delivering, another country star just shared his brand new baby news. Randy Houser and his wife Tatiana announced that they were expecting their first baby together, due in June, and their dog Hawk posted the news as well. (Houser also has a six-year-old son West from his first marriage.)
In other news, Luke Bryan lost his luggage the old-fashioned way on his way home after his Crash My Playa show, where his mom LeClaire stole the show and a couple of cold beers. Dierks Bentley was in his happy place at Lake Louise. Tim McGraw shared the sweetest flashback of Faith Hill. Thomas Rhett was in the middle of a shoe-swap situation. Kelsea Ballerini was thrilled when a fan compared her to chicken nuggets. Maren Morris casually took a bath in a tub full of flowers. Kacey Musgraves answered a fan’s question about her high, high ponytail. And Jake Owen listed his favorite decent honky-tonks up and down Nashville’s Lower Broadway.
View this post on Instagram
2019 just keeps getting better. Man it has been hard to keep this secret because we are SO EXCITED. We’re Pregnant!!! BABY HOUSER IS COMING IN JUNE! I feel so completely blessed to have this news to share Can’t wait for the best year of our lives @tatianahouser #babyhouser @natalia_davidson
This pic makes me so happy… great seeing @aydamn and some of crew, who work so hard, enjoying Lake Louise. YES! #burningmantour https://t.co/FKGV2aJVeW pic.twitter.com/fKath9Kx3S
— Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) January 26, 2019
Saw this as a flashback
Man
Love this girl pic.twitter.com/9PRMhCq2P7
— Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) January 27, 2019
This is brotherly love right here thanks for the no shows my friend @drummerer @JoshGilligan pic.twitter.com/m8Pvu49bt3
— Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) January 28, 2019
This is truly the best compliment I’ve ever received. https://t.co/FCrf0PjAzz
— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) January 26, 2019
casual, casual. pic.twitter.com/hsqtXj7Ftc
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 27, 2019
actually yeah https://t.co/nkR9YQ5WWL
— K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) January 26, 2019
Hell yes. Roberts Western World, Lonnie’s, Station Inn, Bobby’s Idle Hour , Tootsies and of course Layla’s. https://t.co/8wS85bsTj3
— Jake Owen (@jakeowen) January 25, 2019