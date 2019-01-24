Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Well, if you are eagerly anticipating country music babies, then Brittany Aldean won the internet over the weekend. She posted a pair of stunning black and white profile portraits of her and her Navy Rome baby bump. And while Brittany and Jason Aldean are just days away from delivering, another country star just shared his brand new baby news. Randy Houser and his wife Tatiana announced that they were expecting their first baby together, due in June, and their dog Hawk posted the news as well. (Houser also has a six-year-old son West from his first marriage.)

In other news, Luke Bryan lost his luggage the old-fashioned way on his way home after his Crash My Playa show, where his mom LeClaire stole the show and a couple of cold beers. Dierks Bentley was in his happy place at Lake Louise. Tim McGraw shared the sweetest flashback of Faith Hill. Thomas Rhett was in the middle of a shoe-swap situation. Kelsea Ballerini was thrilled when a fan compared her to chicken nuggets. Maren Morris casually took a bath in a tub full of flowers. Kacey Musgraves answered a fan’s question about her high, high ponytail. And Jake Owen listed his favorite decent honky-tonks up and down Nashville’s Lower Broadway.

This pic makes me so happy… great seeing @aydamn and some of crew, who work so hard, enjoying Lake Louise. YES! #burningmantour https://t.co/FKGV2aJVeW pic.twitter.com/fKath9Kx3S — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) January 26, 2019

Saw this as a flashback

Man

Love this girl pic.twitter.com/9PRMhCq2P7 — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) January 27, 2019

This is brotherly love right here thanks for the no shows my friend @drummerer @JoshGilligan pic.twitter.com/m8Pvu49bt3 — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) January 28, 2019

This is truly the best compliment I’ve ever received. https://t.co/FCrf0PjAzz — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) January 26, 2019

actually yeah https://t.co/nkR9YQ5WWL — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) January 26, 2019

Hell yes. Roberts Western World, Lonnie’s, Station Inn, Bobby’s Idle Hour , Tootsies and of course Layla’s. https://t.co/8wS85bsTj3 — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) January 25, 2019