Music City Recap: Season 2, Episodes 7 and 8

We can’t, y’all. The drama is hitting a boiling point on Music City, and just when we thought the waters were still and calm again, along comes a tsunami of some major truth that has left us completely on edge, right before the big finale.

Honestly, where can we start? Jackson is still trying to find his grip after the car accident. He’s trying, but his erratic behavior and outbursts seem to be waiting at a moments notice to just…explode.

Bryant is showing signs that he still might carry a torch for Alisa…just in time to spoil a career opportunity for her. But do we hate this, really? What is going on?

J Mack’s bachelorette party starts off on a great note…and then comes the stripper. Ugh. I know the girls thought this would be funny, but…this is J Mack.

Rachyl and Kerry are moving towards peace, but something is still not quite right…and then, the unthinkable happens.

And that was just this week’s episodes. This season finale is going to require some patience and maybe an emergency blindfold.

Here’s your weekly recap of season two, episodes seven and eight.