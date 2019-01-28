TV

Music City Recap: Season 2, Episodes 7 and 8

Team Stripper; Between a Little Rock and a Hard Place


We can’t, y’all. The drama is hitting a boiling point on Music City, and just when we thought the waters were still and calm again, along comes a tsunami of some major truth that has left us completely on edge, right before the big finale.

Honestly, where can we start? Jackson is still trying to find his grip after the car accident. He’s trying, but his erratic behavior and outbursts seem to be waiting at a moments notice to just…explode.

Bryant is showing signs that he still might carry a torch for Alisa…just in time to spoil a career opportunity for her. But do we hate this, really? What is going on?

J Mack’s bachelorette party starts off on a great note…and then comes the stripper. Ugh. I know the girls thought this would be funny, but…this is J Mack.

Rachyl and Kerry are moving towards peace, but something is still not quite right…and then, the unthinkable happens.

And that was just this week’s episodes. This season finale is going to require some patience and maybe an emergency blindfold.

Here’s your weekly recap of season two, episodes seven and eight.

  1. Stripperific

    Now, y’all know this was a bad idea. We can’t even help you right now…

  2. Broadway Babies

    Sidebar: this was totally us last weekend.

  3. Hoecakes

    If you thought your family dinner was awkward, newsflash: Jackson, Baylee and Allie have you beat. That’s what happens when you don’t tell your GF about the big wedding weekend, Jackson.

  4. She Sparkles

    We seriously couldn’t be prouder of Alisa. She got up onstage and did the damn thing, belting her heart out and playing at the same time.

  5. Uninvited

    So…just how did Bryant arrive at the mansion? Who invited him? This is all still very unclear and a little shady, but that torch for Alisa is basically a bonfire.

  6. I Don’t Wanna Know

    Speaking of…Rachyl still hasn’t told Kerry about the “waterfall” incident. Oh boy. This is not good.

There’s more, but you’ll just have to watch for yourselves. Make sure you catch up on season two before this Thursday (Jan. 31) when the season finale of Music City airs at 10 PM ET on CMT. Stay in the conversation with the hashtag #MusicCityCMT.