Tim McGraw, LOCASH Ready to Pregame at Super Bowl

Everything You Need to Know About Their Weekend Shows

The actual Super Bowl LIII football game doesn’t start until 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday (Feb. 3). But the live country music will be playing all weekend long in Atlanta.

So before you sit down to watch the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams play, make sure you know who’s playing where so you don’t miss the Tim McGraw and LOCASH pregames.

The Tim McGraw Show

Super Bowl LIII Pregame/Tailgate Show

The Super Bowl Today

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS

If you’re in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, you’ll get to watch McGraw perform live before the game starts on Sunday. If you’re watching from home, make sure the volume is turned way up at about 4:30 p.m. ET for the televised portion of McGraw’s show.

When the announcement was made, McGraw shared his passion for the game with a throwback photo from his football glory days, when he was good ol’ No. 4. “Have loved football as long as I can remember,” he wrote. “Excited to headline the Super Bowl LIII pregame festivities. Watch live Sunday, Feb 3 on @cbstv’s Super Bowl LIII Pregame Show, THE SUPER BOWL TODAY.” His brand new single “Thought About You” is reportedly in his set list.

The LOCASH Show

The New England Patriots Official Fan Rally at Centennial Olympic Park

Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

“All season long, we’ve been up close and personal with football fans during Pepsi’s Tailgate Tour and we are thrilled to entertain them all week-long in Atlanta,” said LOCASH’s Preston Brust. “We’re looking forward to sharing our new music with our fans and can’t wait to see everyone on the road this summer,” added the duo’s Chris Lucas. If you’re there for the show, keep and ear out for music from the band’s upcoming Brothers album, due out later this year.

LOCASH and McGraw go way back: Burst and Lucas co-wrote McGraw’s rowdy “Truck Yeah” from 2012.



