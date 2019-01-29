Cody Johnson’s Ain’t Nothin’ to It Bows as His First No. 1 Album

Bring the rose petals over here, please, and we’ll hurl them by the handful at Cody Johnson who’s just scored his first No. 1 Billboard album with Ain’t Nothin’ to It.

And let’s pop the champagne — expensive champagne, mind you — for Jason Aldean as he basks in the glow of his 21st chart-topping single — “Girl Like You.” That song scaled the heights in 20 weeks.

Johnson came close to the chart summit in 2016 when his Gotta Be Me debuted at No. 2. His initial six albums were on his own label; his debut being 2006’s Black and White Label. His first collection to go Top 10 was 2014’s Cowboy Like Me, which debuted at No. 7. Ain’t Nothin’ to It is out on Warner Music.



No other new albums chart this week. But three come back in — Carrie Underwood's Greatest Hits — Decade No. 1 (returning at No. 47), Brad Paisley's Hits Alive (No. 48) and Midland's On the Rocks (No. 50). Taking big jumps this week are Scotty McCreery's Seasons Change, which bounds from No. 44 to No. 22 and Chris Stapleton's From A Room, Volume 2, springing from No. 36 to No. 25. There are two new songs — Matt Stell's "Prayed for You" (bowing in at No. 58) and Jimmie Allen's "Make Me Want To " (No. 60). Rounding out the Top 5 albums, in descending order, are Luke Combs This One's for You (last week's No. 1), Dan + Shay, Stapleton's evergreen Traveller and Kane Brown's Experiment. The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Dierks Bentley's "Burning Man," featuring Brothers Osborne, McCreery's "This Is It," Thomas Rhett's "Sixteen" (last week's No. 1) and Dustin Lynch's "Good Girl."




