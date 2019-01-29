Brothers Osborne, Aaron Lewis Kick Off Pop-Up Season

Details for All the Free Shows on Tuesday

Blake Shelton was the first country artist of 2019 to do a pop-up show on Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville, but he certainly won’t be the last.

In fact, on Tuesday night (Jan. 29), there will be two such shows just steps away from one another. Both are free, and both are first come, first served.

Brothers Osborne announced their show on social media early on Tuesday. “Surprise pop-up show in Nashville TONIGHT at The Stage on Broadway,” they wrote, adding that they’d take the stage at The Stage at 9:00 p.m. The legendary honky-tonk is located at 412 Broadway.

And Aaron Lewis will be doing the same a couple hours earlier, at 7:00 p.m., just a couple honky-tonks down from The Stage at Legends Corner at 428 Broadway.

“Snow and cold weather ain’t stoppin’ the Northern Redneck. We are wheels up and westbound. Show IS happening tonight @Legends Corner in Nashville,” Lewis posted from an airplane in Massachusetts.