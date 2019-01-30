Kyle Park Talks Cowboy Lifestyle in “Rio”

Horses have long symbolized unbridled spirit and freedom, and the equine star in Kyle Park’s “Rio” is no exception.
The song is currently having a moment as Park’s fourth No. 1 on the Texas Regional Radio Report (TRRR) from his sixth album Don’t Forget Where You Come From. Erin Enderlin, a member of CMT’s Next Women of Country program, co-wrote the song with Park.
“The last album I made, The Blue Roof Sessions was a rockin’ album, but it had no fiddle and steel,” Park tells CMT.com. “I felt Don’t Forget Where You Come From was getting me back to what’s gotten me into country music — the lyrics and the sounds of fiddle, steel and real drums. I’ve always had real drums, but these days country is a lot of tracks. And I refuse to do that. I love what got me into country music — the music, the lyrics and not anything else.”