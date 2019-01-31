Kacey Musgraves & Those Archaic Deficits

Kacey Musgraves has never really been one to sugarcoat things. So if you ask her what’s the hardest part about being a woman in music, she will give you the straight-up, honest-to-God truth. And it’s that there isn’t much equality between male and female artists.
When People asked Musgraves about it, this is what she said is the hardest part(s): “Unequal pay, unequal festival billing, unequal radio play. Having to work that much harder to overcome all of those unfortunate and archaic deficits.”
And overcome, she has. Musgraves is nominated four Grammy awards this year, which means that she could go home with trophies for album of the year and best country album for Golden Hour, best country solo performance for “Butterflies” and best country song for “Space Cowboy.” Golden Hour also won the CMA Award for album of the year in late 2018.
All of that without any consistent support from country radio.