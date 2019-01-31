Music

Ruston Kelly’s Addictions and Support Behind Dying Star

Kelly Says Unconditional Love and Music Saved Him
by 20m ago

Ruston Kelly has always loved Johnny Cash. But the drugs Cash used to do were the same ones that nearly killed Kelly.

Since his overdose, Kelly refuses to let substances control his life and creativity. He quit smoking cigarettes just to get back in championship ice skating shape for the “Son of a Highway Daughter” music video.

Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com.