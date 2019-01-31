Music City Season Finale: How Will It End?

Rachyl and Kerry

via GIPHY One named ruled this marriage this season: Jeremiah. Among lots of little things that kept this couple on edge and not in the best place. It was hard to watch (especially that whole publicist photo shoot setup, sheesh.) We’re rooting for these two, and in last week’s episode, we finally saw the glimmer of hope and reconciliation we’ve been longing for…but then came the bombshell about the waterfall and suddenly, we’re not so sure. Will this be the end?

So about that “fateful conversation…”

In case you missed season two, episode eight, J-Mack slips up and accidentally tells Kerry about “the waterfall incident,” thinking that he knew Jeremiah was also in attendance with the rest of the gang that included Rachyl. Only, Kerry didn’t know. We suspected this revelation would to lead to tension between the Degmans at the big wedding and turns out, we may be right.

In this sneak peek from tonight’s finale, we see Ali confronting Kerry about leaving a distraught Rachyl alone at Jessica and Dre’s wedding reception.

This is one more heated exchange, y’all. Whew.



The season two finale of Music City airs tonight (Jan. 31) at 10 PM ET on CMT.




