George Strait Co-Writes for Honky Tonk Time Machine

George Strait’s 30th studio album Honky Tonk Time Machine arrives March 29.

The collection will feature 12 new originals, eight of which are co-written by Strait, plus an updated version of Johnny Paycheck’s “Old Violin.” His grandson, Harvey Strait, appears as a guest vocalist on “God and Country Music,” and the album closes with the Willie Nelson duet, “Sing One with Willie.” “Código” and “God and Country Music” are available now.

Strait co-produced the album with Chuck Ainlay.

“I’m really excited to have some new music coming out,” Strait shared in a press release. “It’s been about two years since I’ve released a record. It was great writing with Bubba and Dean again and creating such a beautiful song with Bubba and Jeff Hyde. Also, it was a very special thing for me to be able to write and sing one with the legend, Willie Nelson. I hope everyone enjoys listening to Honky Tonk Time Machine as much as I enjoyed making it.”

The King of Country’s sold-out Strait to Vegas series continues this weekend at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. He headlines Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 30, and four more Strait concerts are scheduled through Nov. 23. Tickets for night two of his two-night stand at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas go on sale Feb. 8 through Ticketmaster. Complete tour information can be found by visiting Strait’s website.

Here is the complete track listing and songwriter information for Honky Tonk Time Machine track listing:

1. “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar”

Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon

2. “Two More Wishes”

Written by Jim Lauderdale and Odie Blackmon

3. “Some Nights”

Written by Bubba Strait, Brice Long and Phillip White

4. “God and Country Music” (with Harvey Strait)

Written by Luke Laird, Barry Dean and Lori McKenna

5. “Blue Water”

Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon

6. “Sometimes Love”

Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon

7. “Código”

Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon

8. “Old Violin”

Written by Johnny Paycheck

9. “Take Me Away”

Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon

10. “The Weight of the Badge”

Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon

11. “Honky Tonk Time Machine”

Written by Bubba Strait, Brice Long and Bart Butler

12. “What Goes Up”

Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Jeff Hyde

13. “Sing One with Willie” (featuring Willie Nelson)

Written by George Strait, Willie Nelson, Bubba Strait and Buddy Cannon