Kalie Shorr Evolves with Diaristic “Awake”

Talks Dispelling Myths on Women in Music
2h ago

Kalie Shorr’s “Awake” is a courageous reflection in the vulnerability of being an emotional support system for those who don’t deserve it.

Filmed by directors Quinton Cook and Helena Capps, Shorr’s new video gives a visual interpretation of the drama that plays out when she is there for an ex on the wrong side of midnight.

“‘Awake’ started off as a voice memo at a bar in Nashville. Around 2 a.m.,” Shorr tells CMT.com. “I got a phone call from an ex-boyfriend, who needed someone to be there for him, and I am always that person for the people I love. But over the course of this phone call, I started to realize that he’s never been that person for me.

