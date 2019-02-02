Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Last weekend was pretty much all about the Super Bowl. But for country artists and their fans, it was also all about who was at the game. Like Tim McGraw and Kane Brown, who had a moment of mutual adoration on stage and off. Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans were there as well. As was LOCASH. As was Old Dominion.

Luke Combs was watching the game, which was about as much fun as watching paint dry. Darius Rucker was asking fans which side they were on. Jason Aldean’s son Memphis asked the same thing. Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher wasn’t thrilled with the post-game show. And the very best commercial during the game — in my opinion — was when the Backstreet Boys teamed up with Chance the Rapper for a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos remix.

But not every little thing was about football. Brothers Osborne questioned the low-tech efficiency of a furry little meteorologist. Kacey Musgraves wondered why she was working out if it wasn’t really working out. Brad Paisley had a Donny & Marie moment with Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Maren Morris declared her love for Mexico. Shania Twain flashed back to a 24-year-old hit. Luke Bryan was spreading the word for congenital heart defect awareness. And Justin Moore had a horse-versus-singer accident while prepping his Late Nights And Longnecks album.

