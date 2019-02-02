Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Last weekend was pretty much all about the Super Bowl. But for country artists and their fans, it was also all about who was at the game. Like Tim McGraw and Kane Brown, who had a moment of mutual adoration on stage and off. Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans were there as well. As was LOCASH. As was Old Dominion.

Luke Combs was watching the game, which was about as much fun as watching paint dry. Darius Rucker was asking fans which side they were on. Jason Aldean’s son Memphis asked the same thing. Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher wasn’t thrilled with the post-game show. And the very best commercial during the game — in my opinion — was when the Backstreet Boys teamed up with Chance the Rapper for a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos remix.

But not every little thing was about football. Brothers Osborne questioned the low-tech efficiency of a furry little meteorologist. Kacey Musgraves wondered why she was working out if it wasn’t really working out. Brad Paisley had a Donny & Marie moment with Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Maren Morris declared her love for Mexico. Shania Twain flashed back to a 24-year-old hit. Luke Bryan was spreading the word for congenital heart defect awareness. And Justin Moore had a horse-versus-singer accident while prepping his Late Nights And Longnecks album.

Just saying…. not only are we at the super bowl but I just sang I like it I love it with @TheTimMcGraw A cappella back stage and about to go on stage with him!!! Life made — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) February 3, 2019

My arm looks as long as it took someone to make a touchdown at this game #superbowl pic.twitter.com/zCNlbdtLgA — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 4, 2019

Super Bowl LWatchingPaintDryIII — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) February 4, 2019

Ok who u got?!???! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) February 3, 2019

So…. who ya got in the Super Bowl? pic.twitter.com/pb4jgfLGBC — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) February 4, 2019

Was thinking the same thing. Feel bad for the players and coaches. It’s a gong show https://t.co/2v6o0sChPC — Mike Fisher (@mikefisher1212) February 4, 2019

Does anyone else find it strange that we’re split on whether to believe actual scientists about climate change while trusting a f$&@ing groundhog to predict the weather?? — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) February 3, 2019

what’s the point of working out if I can’t even open a goddamn freaking JAR OF ANYTHING — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) February 3, 2019

February is American #HeartMonth and a great time to spread #CHDAwareness. So we wear red. To learn how you can support #CHD research, go to https://t.co/YmorA0FxXK #BrightForBrett pic.twitter.com/YGPaPubA8w — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) February 2, 2019

Anything for art! First time in my career I’ve been stepped on by a horse during an album photo shoot. Lol. Hopefully, we got the shot though! New album, Late Nights And Longnecks coming soon! pic.twitter.com/gTsM0r04Ry — Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) February 1, 2019