Faith Hill Tries to Find the World’s Best

“Are you ready to be blown away?”

That’s all Faith Hill had to say on Twitter before she took her seat at the judges’ table on The World’s Best with Drew Barrymore and RuPaul.

But once the show’s debut episode started on Sunday night (Feb. 3), she had so much more to say.

For Kukkiwon, the martial-arts acrobats from South Korea:

“It was like a ballet. It had a softness to it. And I just never got bored ever. Not one single time. It just kept elevating. One of the greatest things I have ever seen in my life.”

For TNT Boys, a young singing trio from the Philippines:

“First of all, you have some serious attitude. I mean, you’re so precious and so sweet, but when you were singing, you were in that song, you were like, ’Bam.'”

For Space Cowboy, a sword swallower from Australia:

“Wow. This is so painful to watch.”

For Enkh Erdene, a country singer from Mongolia, who covered George Strait’s 1983 hit “Amarillo by Morning”: “I’m really speechless. You picked one of the most classic country songs by one of the greatest country singers of our lifetime, and you blew me away. And I’m the biggest George Strait fan.”

For Manami Ito, a Japanese violinist who lost her bowing arm in a car accident: “I believe that there’s nothing stronger than the human spirit. So when you decide you can do something, there are no limits whatsoever. And you’ve proven that tonight.”

Hill and the other judges joined what the show called the Wall of the World, made up of a group of 50 talents from all over the world, to vote on the show’s contestants. The grand prize, besides being on TV and getting a pat on the back from host James Corden, is $1 million.