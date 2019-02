The 61st annual Grammy Awards has added performances by Maren Morris, Little Big Town and Ricky Martin.

Morris is a nominee in five categories including record of the year and best pop duo/group performance for the behemoth Zedd and Grey collaboration, “The Middle.” Little Big Town heads to Sunday’s (Feb. 10) ceremony nominated for best country duo/group performance for “When Someone Stops Loving You.”

Martin is a two-time Grammy winner who has garnered seven cumulative nominations.



Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay and Kacey Musgraves also represent country and Americana in the performance lineup. Additional performers include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, H.E.R., Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes and Janelle Monáe.

Alicia Keys hosts the Grammys live at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 10) at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.