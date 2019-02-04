Chris Young Announces 2019 Headlining Tour

Singer Will Hit the Road in May With the "Raised On Country Tour"

What a year 2018 was for Chris Young.

In just the past 15 months, Young has celebrated a membership into the Grand Ole Opry, a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame’s American Currents exhibit, and his second ACM Male Vocalist nomination. He also added two new chart-toppers to his discography, totaling 11 No. 1 singles, and headlined a massive 55-city arena tour, including a hometown stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena playing to a capacity crowd of nearly 14,000 people.

And 2019 is shaping up to be just as exciting for the ACM and Grammy-nominated singer with the announcement of his brand-new journey, the “2019 Raised On Country Tour.”

“Last year on the road was incredible and I’m crazy excited to get back out there with new music and the ‘Raised On Country Tour’ and to have Chris Janson, Dylan Scott, Jimmie Allen and Preston and Chris from LOCASH join me on tour,” Young said in a statement.

Janson will serve as direct support for the tour, with Scott, Allen and the LOCASH boys serving as rotating special guests. The tour officially kicks off May 16 in Alpharetta, Georgia and continues through September.

Raised On Country Tour Dates:

May 16: Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 17^: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

May 18^: Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

May 24^: Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

May 25^: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

May 26^: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

June 13^: Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 14^: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

June 15^: Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

June 21^: Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

June 22^: Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion

July 11+: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 13+: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 18#: Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

July 19~: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

July 20~: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

August 8~: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 9~: San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 10~: Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 15+: Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

August 16+: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 17++: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

August 22~: Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 23~: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 24~: Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

September 12+: Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

September 13+: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 14+: West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

*Dates subject to change, please check chrisyoungcountry.com for the latest information

^^with special guest Dylan Scott

^with special guests Chris Janson and Dylan Scott

+with special guests Chris Janson and LOCASH

++with special guest LOCASH

#with special guest Chris Janson

~with special guests Chris Janson and Jimmie Allen