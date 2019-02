Earlier today (Feb. 4), a father was born.

At around noon today, Jason Aldean’s daughter Navy Rome made her debut, looking almost exactly like her big brother Memphis. Aldean and his wife Brittany both shared the news on social media on Monday evening. He said he was excited to see what the future held for his daughter, and she said she was 7 lbs. 12 oz. of pure preciousness.

Navy Rome is Brittany’s second child with Aldean, who has two older daughters Keeley and Kendyl from his first marriage.