WWDD? Let’s Ask Dolly Parton Herself

Five Hours of the Best Songs By Women or About Women

You can talk about empowering women all you want. Or, you can sing about it.

And it looks like that’s what Dolly Parton was thinking when she and Apple curated a collection of 80 songs for the What Would Dolly Do? playlist. There are classic songs and brand new ones. Ones that celebrate independence and ones that celebrate fragility. Ones that were hit singles and ones that were fan favorite album cuts. And they come from modern artists as well as artists who’ve put music on the back burner. “For the first week, I wanted to make sure I shared some of my favorite songs from the artists who helped me make the Dumplin’ soundtrack (“Here I Am,” “Girl in the Movies,” “Here You Come Again” and “Red Shoes”) so special,” Parton said, adding that she threw in a few of her own for good measure.

You can listen to the entire playlist on iTunes, or you can watch the videos for most of the songs below.

“Girl” Maren Morris

