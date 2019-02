WWDD? Let’s Ask Dolly Parton Herself

You can talk about empowering women all you want. Or, you can sing about it.

And it looks like that’s what Dolly Parton was thinking when she and Apple curated a collection of 80 songs for the What Would Dolly Do? playlist. There are classic songs and brand new ones. Ones that celebrate independence and ones that celebrate fragility. Ones that were hit singles and ones that were fan favorite album cuts. And they come from modern artists as well as artists who’ve put music on the back burner. “For the first week, I wanted to make sure I shared some of my favorite songs from the artists who helped me make the Dumplin’ soundtrack (“Here I Am,” “Girl in the Movies,” “Here You Come Again” and “Red Shoes”) so special,” Parton said, adding that she threw in a few of her own for good measure.

You can listen to the entire playlist on iTunes, or you can watch the videos for most of the songs below.

“Girl” Maren Morris



“The House That Built Me” Miranda Lambert“Wide Open Spaces” Dixie Chicks“Cry Pretty” Carrie Underwood“Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” Shania Twain“America’s Sweetheart” Elle King“Worth It” Danielle Bradbery“Who I Am” Jessica Andrews“Miss Me More” Kelsea Ballerini“Flames” David Guetta & Sia“Ladies in the ’90s” Lauren Alaina“Wild One” Faith Hill“Somebody” Jillian Jacqueline“Women” (feat. Jason Derulo) Florida Georgia Line“Make Him Wait” Abby Anderson“I Try” Macy Gray“Somebody’s Daughter” Tenille Townes“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” Ashley McBryde“I’m a Survivor” Reba McEntire“One Way Ticket” LeAnn Rimes“On To Something Good” Ashley Monroe“What’s Up?” 4 Non Blondes“Baby Girl” Sugarland“Die from a Broken Heart” Maddie & Tae“9 to 5” Dolly Parton“I’ll Take You There” The Staple Singers“When God-Fearin’ Women Get the Blues” Martina McBride“Buy My Own Drinks” Runaway June“She Ain’t Right” Lee Brice“I Hope You Dance” Lee Ann Womack“Slow Burn” Kacey Musgraves“When You Say Nothing At All” Alison Krauss & Union Station“American Honey” Lady Antebellum“Hometown Girl” Josh Turner“Hell On Heels” Pistol Annies“Weakness” Margo Price“Highway Queen” Nikki Lane“Ready to Run” Dixie Chicks“Heart Like Mine” Miranda Lambert“A Little Bit Stronger” Sara Evans“Woman, Amen” Dierks Bentley“Girl Next Door” Brandy Clark“Time’s Up” (feat. Kalie Shorr, Candi Carpenter, Tiera, Emma White, Tenille Arts, Chloe Gilligan, Tasji Bachman & Savannah Keyes) Song Suffragettes“This One’s for the Girls” Martina McBride“Starfire” Caitlyn Smith“Fight Like a Girl” Bomshel“Delicious Surprise (I Believe It)” Jo Dee Messina“Speak to a Girl” Tim McGraw & Faith Hill“Never Grow Up” Taylor Swift“Songbird” Bailey Bryan“She’s Everything” Brad Paisley“Younger Now” Miley Cyrus“Cowgirls Don’t Cry” (feat. Reba McEntire) Brooks & Dunn“Redneck Woman” Gretchen Wilson“Eagle When She Flies” Dolly PartonParton’s playlist also includes:

“Dime Store Cowgirl” Kacey Musgraves

“Queens Don’t” RaeLynn

“Female” Keith Urban

“If It Wasn’t for a Woman” Kellie Pickler

“The Pill” Loretta Lynn

“I Need a Ride Home” Carly Pearce

“How ’Bout Them Cowgirls” George Strait

“No Stopping You” Brett Eldredge

“No Fear” Terri Clark

“Daddy Lessons” (feat. Dixie Chicks) Beyoncé

“I Will… But” SHeDAISY

“I’m Leavin'” Rhonda Vincent

“What Part of No” Lorrie Morgan

“Wildfire” Lindsay Ell

“We Need Love” Dorothy

“Second Wind” Maren Morris

“Fall Like Rain” Heather Morgan

“Good Girl Down” Angaleena Presley

“Pretty Little Mustang” Mickey Guyton

“XXX’s and OOO’s (An American Girl)” Trisha Yearwood

“The Woman With You” Kenny Chesney