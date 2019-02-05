Luke Combs’ This One’s for You Back as No. 1 Country Album

This is not the week that the charts set your heart racing — unless, of course, you’re Luke Combs or Jason Aldean.

Combs’ This One’s for You returns to the peak of Billboard’s top country albums rankings after a short absence, while Aldean’s “Girl Like You” settles in for its second week as America’s most-played country song.

There are no new albums to cite and only one new song. That tune is Tim McGraw’s “Thought About You,” which enters at No. 59.

We see three returning albums — Alan Jackson’s 34 Number Ones and Precious Memories Collection (coming back at No. 16 and No. 44, respectively) and Johnny Cash’s The Greatest: The Number Ones (No. 38)

Songwise, Billy Currington’s “Bring It on Over” bounces back into action at No. 50.

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are the self-titled Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton’s Traveller, Kane Brown’s Experiment and Cody Johnson’s Ain’t Nothin’ to It (last week’s No. 1).

Rounding out the Top 5 songs are Scotty McCreery’s “This Is It,” Thomas Rhett’s “Sixteen,” Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy” (zooming from No. 10 to No. 4) and Luke Bryan’s “What Makes You Country.”

That’s it. Maybe the Grammy awards show Feb. 10 will churn the charts. One can hope.