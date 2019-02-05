Brad Paisley Announces 2019 World Tour

Giddy up, Brad Paisley fans and get excited: the superstar has just announced a 2019 World Tour.

Kicking off May 30 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the tour will cross the country until Sept 22, and then cross the pond for dates in the UK, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and more.

Joining Paisley on the tour are rising stars Chris Lane and Riley Green. Lane’s star continues to rise, boasting Gold and Platinum level single certifications, two Top 10 albums and 850 million+ combined streams. Green burst onto the scene with his Dann Huff-produced EP In A Truck Right Now and now boasts over 71 million streams.

Lane will also join Paisley on the European dates. Fans can purchase tickets for all dates now on Paisley’s website. Live Nation is the official promoter of the tour and select cities are part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket. Additional dates will be added soon.

2019 World Tour dates:

*February 15: San Antonio, TX – San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – AT&T Center

*March 16: Houston, TX – Houston Rodeo – NRG Stadium

*March 29: Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino

*April 13: Laughlin, NV – Laughlin Events Center

*April 26: Rama, ON – Casino Rama Resort

*April 27: Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars

May 30: Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

May 31: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 1: San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 6: Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

June 7: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 8: Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

June 13: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 14: Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewery

June 15: Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 27: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

June 28: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

**June 29: Oshkosh, WI – Country USA

**July 13: Prior Lake, MN – Lakefront Park Music Fest

July 19: Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 20: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 21: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 25: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 26: Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 27: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

August 2: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

August 3: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

**August 4: Davenport, IA – Mississippi Valley Fair

***August 9: Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

August 10: Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

**August 11: Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest

August 15: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 16: Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

August 17: West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

August 22: Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

August 23: Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 24: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

August 29: Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

August 30: Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 31: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

**Sept 22: Puyallup, WA – Washington State Fair

***October 4: Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum

***October 5: Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

***October 6: Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet

***October 9: Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

***October 11: Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 Poppodium

***October 12: London, England – The O2 Arena

***October 13: Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

*Paisley Only

**Festival – includes Paisley and multiple artists

*** Paisley and Chris Lane