MusiCares’ 2019 Person of the Year to Perform with Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry

Dolly Parton, MusiCares’ 2019 Person of the Year, is getting her own moment during Sunday’s 61st annual Grammy Awards.

Parton will perform music from the Dumplin’ soundtrack as well as a medley of her iconic hits with Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry. The performance marks Parton’s return to the Grammy stage for the first time since 2001.



J Balvin and Young Thug, Ricky Martin and Arturo Sandoval will join Camila Cabello for an explosive show opener. They join previously announced performers Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Diana Ross.

Alicia Keys will host the Grammys live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center Sunday (Feb. 10) at 8 p.m. ET.