Everything We Missed from Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend

No matter how you shake it or stir it, Brandi Carlile has officially won the week, and it’s barely started.

First of all, she’s back from the concert vacation of a lifetime. Her inaugural Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Riviera Maya, Mexico hosted surprise jams with Maren Morris, Anderson East, Mavis Staples and more. The weekend included the concert premiere of Carlile and Morris’ new collaboration, “Common.”

For those who couldn’t make it, Carlile tracked all the memories on social media, expressing nothing but love for those who participated.

On Tuesday (Feb. 5), she added new 2019 shows including her headlining debut at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sept. 14. Tickets for the additional dates go on sale Friday (Feb. 8) at 10 a.m. local time, and an official tour schedule is available via Carlile’s website.

Then she heads to the 61st annual Grammy Awards as the most nominated female artist with six nods including album of the year for By the Way, I Forgive You. She will perform during the Alicia Keys-hosted ceremony, airing live on Sunday (Feb. 10) at 8 p.m. ET.