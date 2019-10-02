Music

Country Stars Arrive at the 2019 Grammys

A Complete Guide to Country's Top Red-Carpet Looks
by 2/10/2019

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards are heating up, starting with the red carpet arrivals. Country music’s biggest stars, producers and songwriters are decked out in their finest and making quite the splash in Los Angeles this evening. Check out all of your favorites arriving on the scene.

  • Dolly Parton

    Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

  • Kacey Musgraves

    Steve Granitz/WireImage

  • Little Big Town

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

  • Maren Morris

    Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

  • Chris and Morgane Stapleton

    Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

  • Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd

    Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

  • Brothers Osborne

    Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

  • Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

  • Billy Ray, Miley, and Tish Cyrus

    Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

  • John Prine

    VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

  • Lee Ann Womack

    John Shearer/Getty Images for NARAS

  • Jon Nite

    Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

  • Dave and Lela Cobb

    Steve Granitz/WireImage

  • Anderson East

  • Waylon Payne

    Steve Granitz/WireImage

  • Ashley McBryde

    Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

  • Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae

    Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

  • Margo Price

  • Florida Georgia Line

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

  • Ian Fitchuk and Megan Thompson

    Steve Granitz/WireImage
