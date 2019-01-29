Little Big Town To Host 2019 MusiCares Tribute to Dolly Parton

Little Big Town will serve as the official hosts of the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute set to honor country icon Dolly Parton.

The star-studded fundraiser for MusiCares, the signature health and human services charity founded by the Recording Academy™, takes place each year ahead of the Grammy Awards and is one of the most highly anticipated concert events surrounding the celebratory week and weekend.

Performing during the evening in Parton’s honor are: Leon Bridges, Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Miley Cyrus, Lauren Daigle, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Norah Jones, Shawn Mendes, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Katy Perry, Linda Perry, P!NK, Mark Ronson, Mavis Staples, Chris Stapleton and newly-announced performers Jennifer Nettles, Brandi Carlile, Margo Price, Yolanda Adams, Cam, and Jon Batiste.

And of course, there will be a performance by the woman of the hour: the incredible Parton, who has been the star of Grammy week this year.

She’s in fine company: past MusiCares Person of the Year honorees include Tony Bennett, Bono, Natalie Cole, Phil Collins, David Crosby, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Gloria Estefan, Fleetwood Mac, Aretha Franklin, Don Henley, Billy Joel, Elton John, Quincy Jones, Carole King, Paul McCartney, Luciano Pavarotti, Tom Petty, Bonnie Raitt, Lionel Richie, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Barbra Streisand, James Taylor, Brian Wilson, Stevie Wonder, and Neil Young.

The Person of the Year gala will begin with a reception and silent auction offering an exclusive and unparalleled selection of luxury items, VIP experiences, and one-of-a-kind celebrity memorabilia for bidding guests.

MusiCares was created in 1989 to safeguard the health and well-being of all music people. A four-star charity and safety net in times of need, the organization offers confidential preventative, recovery, and emergency programs to address financial, medical and personal health issues.

Last year alone, MusiCares provided more than $6.5 million dollars to approximately 8,600 members of the music industry—the largest number of clients served and dollars distributed in a single year in the charity’s history.

Now that’s a cause that, like Parton, deserves a standing ovation.

Little Big Town has already been having quite a bit of fun ahead of the Grammys. Last night, the supergroup joined country icon Ronnie Milsap for a performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Fallon was so excited, he could barely stand on the sidelines and watch.





