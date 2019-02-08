Brooks & Dunn & Combs & Brown & Musgraves & More

For the past 15 years, it’s been my job to interview country artists about their influences. So when I say that Brooks & Dunn influenced all the country singers, I mean that in the most literal way.

So when the country duo was sending out invitations to the artists they wanted to join them on their Reboot album, I’m guessing everyone gave them a big ol’ “Hell, yes.”

Reboot — due out April 5 — has 12 of Brooks & Dunn’s biggest hits from their 28 years of making music. But instead of just rerecording the songs as is, Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks went into the studio with Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Brett Young, LANCO, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Midland, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Tyler Booth and Kacey Musgraves and collaborated on the new arrangements.

So for example, “Brand New Man” has Brooks, Dunn and Luke Combs.

