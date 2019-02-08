Rascal Flatts Plot Summer Playlist Tour

Rascal Flatts’ new Summer Playlist tour will be stacked with some of the most beloved bands in today’s country music.

Lee Brice, Billy Currington, Jordan Davis, Jimmie Allen, Morgan Evans and LOCASH will join the trio for select dates on the new run starting May 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“We’ve been so fortunate on our journey to be able to have the best of the best new and established artists join us out on tour,” Gary LeVox said in a press release. “It’s been awesome to see those artists go on to such amazing successes. We’re excited this year to be able to have an awesome lineup of special guests, and we’re just ready to get back out on the road this summer. We can already feel that this tour is going to rock, come see it live!”

Tickets for select cities go on sale Feb. 15 through Live Nation’s Country Megaticket. Additional tour information and updates can be found at the band’s website.

Here are the initial dates and cities for Rascal Flatts’ Summer Playlist tour:

May 16 Cincinnati, OH

May 17 St. Louis, MO

May 18 Tinley Park, IL

May 23 West Palm Beach, FL

May 24 Tampa, FL

May 25 Alpharetta, GA

June 9 Holmdel, NJ

June 27 Charlotte, NC

June 28 Raleigh, NC

June 29 Virginia Beach, VA

July 5 Orange Beach, AL

July 6 Nashville, TN

July 25 Mountain View, CA

July 26 Sacramento, CA

Aug. 1 Irvine, CA

Aug. 2 San Diego, CA

Aug. 3 Phoenix, AZ

Aug. 22 Boston, MA

Aug. 23 Philadelphia, PA

Aug. 24 Bristow, VA

Aug. 29 Sugar Land, TX

Aug. 30 Dallas, TX

Aug. 31 Rogers, AR

Sept. 12 Toronto, ON

Sept. 13 Darien Center, NY

Sept. 14 Indianapolis, IN

Sept. 19 Clarkston, MI

Sept. 20 Cleveland, OH

Sept. 21 Burgettstown, PA