Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Country made quite the appearance in California last weekend, because, you know, Grammys. So Brothers Osborne were mistaken for Florida Georgia Line (and they were totally cool about it), Kelsea Ballerini went to bed with some bubbly, her hubby Morgan Evans got caught in the middle of a glam sesh, Maren Morris’ inner 5-year-old was shook, and her husband Ryan Hurd was happy to be her sidekick. And the actual Florida Georgia Line celebrated the night with a pizza-and-beer-on-the-floor vibe. Dierks Bentley was not at the Grammys, but he was there in spirit, congratulating all his Nashville friends and the Recording Academy for recognizing them.

Oh, and Dolly Parton shared a rare glimpse of how she looks in distressed skinny jeans: very cool.

Elsewhere on the socials, Thomas Rhett shared pictures from his excellent Kenya adventure, Shania Twain was gearing up and ready to ride, Carrie Underwood was officially in it to end it, Jake Owen hit the golf course golf with a pretty solid squad, and Tyler Hubbard shared some new baby news.

chalk this up as a win

Gearing up for a ride!

