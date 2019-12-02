Luke Combs Admits to All the Feels

I know, I know. It’s an honor just to be nominated.

But what if that nomination gets your hopes up, and then you don’t win? Enter a full range of emotions.

After the Grammy after-parties, Luke Combs posted a series of pictures on social media, basically sharing that the people in his life were the best awards an artist could win. But he admits, he didn’t always feel that way.

“I get to wake up this morning with a better outlook on life than when I went to bed last night. I can’t say that when the words “And the Grammy goes to…” didn’t have my name at the end of them, that it didn’t hurt, that I wasn’t mad, or that I didn’t want to win. Of course I wanted to win, everyone who is nominated for a Grammy wants to win, that’s just human nature.

“After a fun night of after parties mixed with feeling sorry for myself I realize something, how blessed I am, win or lose.”

Combs goes on to caption each of the six pictures of those blessings: his manager, his fans, his fiance, his friends and his band. Then he makes himself and his followers a promise.

“So the next time that envelope opens and “The Grammy goes to…” someone else, I’ll be OK with it, I won’t let it get the best of me,” he wrote, “because I am surrounded by the best people in the world every day and that is something truly worth cherishing.”

At the end of last year, I sat down with Combs to talk about all the emotions that come with a record-breaking year, and he told me then that he was not in this for the awards.

“Awards are great. But I’m not gonna sit in my house 25 years from now and look at my CMA Award and be like, ’Man, that award is what makes me feel like my life has been well lived.’

“I know it’s gonna be the memories I made with the people I care about,” he’d said.

The Grammy Award for best new artist went to English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa.