Hunter Hayes Finds Hope in Every “Heartbreak”

If you find yourself a little down in the dumps about celebrating Valentine’s Day solo, then stop what you’re doing and watch Hunter Hayes’ new video for “Heartbreak.”

The story moves along like an adorably lovesick version of the film Groundhog Day (even Hayes will agree,) but one crucial element is different for the Breaux Bridge, Louisiana native in his story, and that element is hope.

Because you can’t land a happy ending without hope, can you?

So just how did the very personal story of Hayes’ love life make it to his record?

“It’s one of my favorite songwriting stories I’ve ever been a part of,” Hayes tells CMT.com. “It started it in a journal, I left it unfinished until Gordie, Tawgs, and Simon took the conversation and gave me a place where it could become a song. I started journaling on a trip by myself to my ’future better half’ and became immediately aware of how important this message was to me.”

But it had to be a happy message, one of encouragement about the uncertainty of the future because that’s exactly how Hayes was approaching his romantic journey in real life.

And how he wanted to approach this music video, directed by Collin H. Duffy.



“We filmed everything in Los Angeles for this one over about two days,” Hayes said. “I’m confident I ran a marathon in those two days with all of the running shots I did. I couldn’t walk for a week.” “I remember explaining my love life to Collin not as a series of relationships, but somewhat ’Groundhog Day’ but with a positive attitude. A sort of a get knocked down, get back up and keep going thing. I told him that optimism was one of the key elements. He told the story in such a brilliant way. I hope it gives people pure joy, happiness, and humor watching me spill coffee all over myself so many times.” And hope for their own futures. Speaking of hope, if you were wishing for a new Hayes record, you should absolutely be optimistic. “This is track three of a full-length project that isn’t out yet and at the moment that’s all that I can tell you…” he teased. We do know, however, that a tour is on the way. Hayes recently revealed dates for his Closer To You Tour, which kicks off April 18 in Atlanta, Georgia. “I don’t think a tour has ever meant so much to me,” he gushed. “It’s an exciting time not just because I’m going back on the road but I’m back on the road with the music from this new album which means the world to me. Closer To You Tour Dates

4/18 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

4/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

4/26 – Chicago, IL – Joe’s Live

4/27 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

5/2 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

5/3 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Performing Arts Center

5/4 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

5/9 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

5/10 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philly

5/11 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!

5/16 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre

5/17 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

5/18 – Grand Junction, CO – Avalon Theater

5/21 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

5/23 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

5/24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

5/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

5/30 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora Ballroom

5/31 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

Samantha Stephens




