This Is Our Love-Song Love Story

by
CMT.com Staff
10h ago
Once upon a time, a group of co-workers listened to a bunch of love songs, and they all lived happily after.
Cool story, right? It really can work out that simply, if you have an open mind and a very, very good memory. So what follows is a list of the love songs we love the most. Just in time for this year’s Valentine’s Day.
Some are brand new, some are from another era entirely. Some were never even singles, but stuck with us anyway. We just hope there’s something on this list you fall in love with, too.
“To a T”
Ryan Hurd
(Alison Bonaguro)
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“Wild Love”
Ashley Monroe
(Lauren Tingle)
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“Grow Old With Me”
Mary Chapin Carpenter
(Sam Stephens)
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“Remember When”
Alan Jackson
(Jen Hoogerhyde)
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“When I Said I Do”
Clint Black and Lisa Hartman
(JH)
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“Millionaire”
Chris Stapleton
(AB)
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“Two Sparrows in a Hurricane”
Tanya Tucker
(SS)
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“When You Say Nothing At All”
Alison Krauss
(LT)
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“Die a Happy Man”
Thomas Rhett
(AB)
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“Don’t Close Your Eyes”
Keith Whitley
(SS)
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You”
Haley Reinhart
(LT)
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“Your Love Amazes Me”
John Berry
(SS)
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“Yours”
Russell Dickerson
(AB)
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“I Will Always Love You”
Dolly Parton
(LT)
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“Where the Green Grass Grows”
Tim McGraw
(AB)
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“Without You”
Keith Urban
(AB)
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“Whenever You Come Around”
Vince Gill
(SS)
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“Love Your Love the Most”
Eric Church
(AB)
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“Help Me Make It Through the Night”
Kris Kristofferson
(LT)
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“I Don’t Dance”
Lee Brice
(AB)
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“Valentine”
Martina McBride
(JH)
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO