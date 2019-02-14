This Is Our Love-Song Love Story

An Essential Collection of the 21 Love Songs We Love the Most

Once upon a time, a group of co-workers listened to a bunch of love songs, and they all lived happily after.

Cool story, right? It really can work out that simply, if you have an open mind and a very, very good memory. So what follows is a list of the love songs we love the most. Just in time for this year’s Valentine’s Day.

Some are brand new, some are from another era entirely. Some were never even singles, but stuck with us anyway. We just hope there’s something on this list you fall in love with, too.

“To a T”

Ryan Hurd

(Alison Bonaguro)

