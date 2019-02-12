Meet Poochie Bryan: Luke Bryan’s Newest Addition

“The righteous care for the needs of their animals, but the kindest acts of the wicked are cruel.”
That is the Proverbs quote, the motto and the name of the dog rescue group in Nashville where Luke and Caroline Bryan just found Poochie.
I don't know of a soul who doesn't love a happy ending. Well, get ready for your Monday smile because this is as good as it gets! Poochie, the 18 year old who was surrendered to the pound when his family became allergic and whom we pulled was expected to be a forever hospice foster with Proverbs (like many others in our care), but God had different plans. After reading about Poochie on our social media, Luke Bryan and his beautiful wife, Caroline, applied and adopted Poochie this past Saturday! He is pictured here with his new mom, Caroline and his previous foster, Lacy Marie! He is loving life on the Bryan farm and soaking up all their love. Who knows, maybe Poochie will inspire a country song! Thanks, Bryans!#CherishTheOldForTheyAreTreasure www.proverbs1210rescue.org
It sounds like Poochie is no pup, and that this ain’t his first rodeo. He is an 18-year-old dog that was destined to be a forever foster, meaning he’d never find a forever home. But like the rescue group’s Instagram post said, “God had different plans.”
God gave Poochie the Bryans. And He gave the Bryans Poochie. It’s like dog rescuers always ask, “Who rescued who?”
A few dogs already call the Bryan’s house their home, and their chocolate Labrador Choc stars in the latest video for “What Makes You Country.” Maybe Poochie will have a role in the next one.