Meet Poochie Bryan: Luke Bryan’s Newest Addition

Proof That Old Dogs Can Teach New Tricks

“The righteous care for the needs of their animals, but the kindest acts of the wicked are cruel.”

That is the Proverbs quote, the motto and the name of the dog rescue group in Nashville where Luke and Caroline Bryan just found Poochie.

It sounds like Poochie is no pup, and that this ain’t his first rodeo. He is an 18-year-old dog that was destined to be a forever foster, meaning he’d never find a forever home. But like the rescue group’s Instagram post said, “God had different plans.”

God gave Poochie the Bryans. And He gave the Bryans Poochie. It’s like dog rescuers always ask, “Who rescued who?”

A few dogs already call the Bryan’s house their home, and their chocolate Labrador Choc stars in the latest video for “What Makes You Country.” Maybe Poochie will have a role in the next one.



</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. Embedded from www.youtube.com



