This Is One Secret We Couldn’t Keep...

Tyler Hubbard Reveals What He and His Wife Haven’t Revealed

Oh, baby! Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard has so much to be grateful for in this season of life, with a brand new FGL album on the way Friday (Feb. 15) and a beautiful family at home. With that family expanding, he has even more to look forward to and more love to give.

“It’s gonna be a fun journey, to get to see Olivia be a big sister, and all the joy that comes along with that whole process,” Hubbard told CMT.com in a sit-down chat.

Parenthood is kind of the greatest, isn’t it?

“It’s pretty awesome, it really is,” he said with a smile.

And Uncle life? For the duo’s Brian Kelley, that not a bad life either.

“It’s amazing,” BK said. “It’s cool to see them be such good parents and leaders and live their lives with so much light and love. I can’t wait to see it. I hope they have a boy, I’m being selfish.”

“You know what’s crazy?” Hubbard interrupted. “We got our bloodwork back and our nanny knows what we’re having and we don’t know yet.”

“That would kill me,” BK chimed in.

“I know! I’m trying to get it out of her,” Hubbard laughed.

“Here’s a raise, tell me. What do you want?” BK joked.

“Hopefully we’ll figure it out soon,” Hubbard said, jokes aside. My wife is saying a boy, too. We’ll see, I hope she’s right. Me and Harley our dog might be the only dudes around, we’ll see.”

Boy or girl, two things are certain: this new baby will be beautiful and so loved.

The new FGL album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, is officially out this Friday, Feb. 15.